What Suzuki’s mega bets in India mean for Maruti and the car market

Vatsala Kamat   •

The Japanese auto group can ill-afford to allow Maruti lose market share the way it has in recent years

representative image
Japanese auto giant Suzuki Motor Corporation’s mega plans for India are music to the ears of investors in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and various stakeholders in the passenger vehicle market. With a capital expenditure outlay of about Rs18,000 crore over the next few years, Suzuki is forging ahead with its plans for a battery manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Gujarat, along with a commitment for a new research and development (R&D) centre, and an automobile manufacturing plant in Haryana....

