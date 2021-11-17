What Q2 earnings foretell about the future

The stock market had rallied in the run-up to the second quarter earnings season but it has consolidated after results were declared. FII selling due to downgrades, especially after the Morgan Stanley downgrade as its recommendations are followed by passive funds, helped stall the market progress. The Q2 FY22 numbers were a mixed bag. Revenue growth was visible across the board but was mainly led by cyclical sectors like metals, oil and gas, discretionary consumption, logistics, paints and chemicals. However, cost...