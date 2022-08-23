HomeNewsOpinion

What Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) has to say about freebies

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Critics of MMT have portrayed it as a supporters of unrestrained government spending. In reality, though, MMT has always placed emphasis on the opportunity cost of government expenditure, which diverts resources from other sectors 

MMT not only raises concerns over unproductive freebies but is, more importantly, apprehensive of situations where real resources remain unutilised or underutilised
From a purely economic and public policy angle, it is difficult for Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) to be kept out of the present debate on freebies, simply because if there is any economic perspective that has been closely associated with advocating governments to dole out free lunches, it is MMT.  Popular media propagated this opinion: Top IMF Economist Says No Free Lunch From Modern Monetary Theory and Beware the free lunch of modern monetary theory.  Nonetheless, when the US...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers