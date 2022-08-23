What Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) has to say about freebies

MMT not only raises concerns over unproductive freebies but is, more importantly, apprehensive of situations where real resources remain unutilised or underutilised

From a purely economic and public policy angle, it is difficult for Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) to be kept out of the present debate on freebies, simply because if there is any economic perspective that has been closely associated with advocating governments to dole out free lunches, it is MMT. Popular media propagated this opinion: Top IMF Economist Says No Free Lunch From Modern Monetary Theory and Beware the free lunch of modern monetary theory. Nonetheless, when the US...