What might be leading to the rise of conflict in man-woman relationship

Many works of literature and poetry, in general, poignantly represent and depict stories of love and affection between couples. Though, not all such affairs result in happy outcomes. (Representative image)

During recent times the collective conscience of civil society and the public in general has been severely shaken due to the occurrence of a number of bone-chilling incidents wherein husbands, boyfriends or live-in male partners have brutally killed the women they cohabited with. These incidents have not just been plain killings but have led to ruthless dismembering of the bodies of the women killed. The killers have done various things post the killings from refrigerating the dismembered pieces to throwing them into a tandoor. One wonders if apartment buildings have aided in providing privacy and anonymity that would not have been possible otherwise to indulge in such acts.

Besides the above kind of killings, there have been incidents of women being stalked, stabbed and left to die even in busy areas and milling crowds of our towns and cities, ostensibly due to unrequited love. In yet another set of cases of unrequited love, the stalked women have been attacked and sprayed with acid. What do these kinds of killings tell us? That today man-woman relationships are leading to conflicts of the kinds that did not occur earlier? Social relationships have been changing compared to earlier times wherein men and women were not really free to go in for ties or bonds by themselves and with relative ease? That involvement of the family or kinship group, or at times the wider society, led to ties and bonds of different kinds between couples compared to what is obtained in the contemporary context? That there were zones that were quite constrained and restricted in the erstwhile situation wherein the couples concerned operated in spaces that were defined and earmarked by their elders or by social norms? Or, all of the above?

Increased Interactions

Also, we are witness to the so-called “honour killings” which invariably involve men and women from different castes or religious (or ethnic) groups, “coming together” in affairs or marriages and the “upper” castes or aggrieved religious groups killing the “defaulting” protagonists. In North India, it is “Khap Panchayats” that take the lead in deciding the fate of the couple in love, and in South India the caste elders, or the upset and “dishonoured” family concerned, that does so. Earlier, the physical spaces were very much exclusive and interaction between different castes/religious and ethnic groups was completely restricted due to caste/religious restrictions that led to “social distancing”. But today due to the educational, economic and social changes, the erstwhile restricted spaces in terms of exclusive residential habitations and private caste-determined spaces are not functional any more. As a result, interactions between different caste and religious groups have indeed changed and increased. Also, social media and cell phones have put paid to exclusion and social distancing between groups ordained on hierarchy.

If we perceive the disturbing incidents alluded to above as events that are occurring in the “modern” world and were relatively rare or almost non-existent earlier, then we have to look at the kind of society and culture that prevailed in “earlier” times. So, we have to rely on and examine history, literature, folklore and films of previous generations and decipher if things were indeed different in the erstwhile context.

Sacrifices For The Beloved

Khushwant Singh’s moving novel Train to Pakistan is a narrative that tells us of love and life between the Sikh protagonist, Jugga and his Muslim lady love, Nooran, set in a fictional border village, Mano Majora, around the time of India’s partition. As it happened in many places during partition, a gang in Mano Majora was planning to attack the train that the Muslims were taking to go across the border and on to Pakistan. Nooran too was on the train. Jugga sacrifices his life in order to save the train from being sabotaged, derailed and attacked by the gang. And the train carrying Nooran chugs away safely, literally over the dead body of Jugga.

Not just this novel of Khushwant Singh but many other works of literature as well as folklore and poetry from almost all corners of India, in general, poignantly represent and depict stories of love and affection between couples. Not all such affairs result in happy outcomes or the coming together of the couples in some kind of bond or end in marriages, but what is unmistakable is the fact that love, in those times, meant sacrifice of the self and the utmost that happened in such sacrifice was the paramount intention that no harm came to the beloved even if it was at the cost of one’s life. The lovers, both men and women, went to great lengths to make sure that nothing untoward happened to their beloved, while they could willingly go to the extent of laying down their lives. Historically, it has been emphasised, and subscribed without reservations, that true love meant “giving up something that's important or precious to you for the sake of something or someone else”.

Literary works of umpteen authors, coming from different caste, religious or ethnic backgrounds, portrayed stories and narratives that hovered overwhelmingly around a common dominant theme – the theme being that love invariably meant and stood for sacrifice. While one may, at times, be apprehensive about what movies depict, there cannot be a major disagreement that reel life did indeed project real life, or life as lived in the society of the times. Almost unvaryingly, movies too revolved around the theme of sacrifice in love. While many of the movie narratives did come from real-life events, some were drawn from legendary love epics that portrayed the lives, trials and tribulations of lover couples like Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Shirin-Farhad, and the like. And the moral of all these epics and stories has been that if love stands for anything at all, then it is sacrifice of the self and not the killing of the alter ego.

MA Kalam, a social anthropologist, is Visiting Professor, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.