What Maruti’s buyout of Suzuki’s Gujarat plant means for shareholders

Highlights Maruti’s board approves acquiring SMG from its parent SMC SMG makes 7.5 lakh vehicles p.a and posted Rs31,853 crore revenue in FY2023 Deal likely at book value which is Rs12,700 crore (March 2023) It is not known whether it will be a cash pay out or share swap deal The deal would improve production flexibility and efficiency, bring in benefits of operating leverage and respond faster to customer needs Post-acquisition, Ebitda margin may get a bump up The EV facility will then become a part...