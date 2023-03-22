What lies ahead after two weeks of banking stress

Highlights The markets have been on a roller coaster in the past couple of weeks Investors are turning their attention to decisions on interest rates from the US and British central banks over the next two days The Fed will likely deliver a significant policy messaging pivot, aimed at calming market worries This is not the solvency crisis of 2008. It is a liquidity crisis due to the fastest interest rate hikes of four decades. That is easier for regulators to handle, by...