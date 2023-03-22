Moneycontrol
What lies ahead after two weeks of banking stress

Ajay Bagga   •

The Fed is likely to deliver a significant policy messaging pivot, aimed at calming market worries. The Fed hiking cycle is also likely to end sooner than previously expected and at a lower terminal rate

Concentration of depositors from the startup sector, with roots in a core set of Private Equity funders, led to the SVB bank run.
Highlights The markets have been on a roller coaster in the past couple of weeks Investors are turning their attention to decisions on interest rates from the US and British central banks over the next two days The Fed will likely deliver a significant policy messaging pivot, aimed at calming market worries This is not the solvency crisis of 2008. It is a liquidity crisis due to the fastest interest rate hikes of four decades. That is easier for regulators to handle, by...

