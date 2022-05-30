What is America’s end-game for the war in Ukraine?

May 30, 2022 / 12:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield have prompted an almost triumphalist mood in some parts of Washington in recent weeks (Image: AFP)

Felicia Schwartz in Washington and Amy Kazmin in Rome Shortly before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, General Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a pessimistic view of the prospects. One possible outcome, he told a closed congressional hearing, was that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours. Speaking on Monday, after three months in which the Ukrainians have not only fended off the initial assault on the capital but are holding their own in...