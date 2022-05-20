HomeNewsOpinion

What Infosys’s pay hike bonanza tells us about India’s IT services export model

R Srinivasan   •

Rising salaries whittle away Indian IT’s cost advantage; Companies will have to focus on automation, innovation and productization 

Representative image
Last year, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal came in for some social media flak when he tweeted: “Engineering hiring situation in Bengaluru – thinking of offshoring some work to a lower cost centre in SF, Bay Area!” Aggarwal later claimed he said that in jest, but his tweet is turning out to be uncomfortably prophetic for India’s IT Inc. Consider this: IT major Infosys is reportedly forking out average pay hikes of 12-13 per cent to its employees in India. That’s the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers