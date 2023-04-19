Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

What China’s rocking GDP numbers mean for India’s steel producers

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

The fall in China’s steel and iron ore prices in recent months raises a question of whether the headline 4.5 percent GDP number automatically signals good times ahead for steel stocks

Iron ore prices have been signalling a bearish outlook for steel stocks, having fallen from a level of $130 a tonne in mid-March to $120 a tonne now. The steel-making ingredient’s price offers a reasonably good signal of the direction of steel prices too. It’s no surprise then to see that steel prices in Asia have turned weak. But, the real surprise is that these took place despite a bright 4.5 percent GDP growth reported by China, a large...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers