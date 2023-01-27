English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What Budget 2023 can do to strengthen the fintech sector

    Support from the Union Budget 2023 will not only help strengthen the digital finance and banking infrastructure but also provide a seamless linkage for Indian tech and fintech companies with their global counterparts

    Anu Tiwari & Kush Wadehra
    January 27, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world, behind only China and the US.

    India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world, behind only China and the US.

    Indian financial services, technology and the fin-tech space have seen phenomenal growth, courtesy, the implementation of favourable policies by regulators and the government in the past few years. Union Budget 2022 further supported the sector by proposing to establish a fintech hub at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Budget 2023 is likely to usher in version-2.0 of Indian tech/fintech, given it’s now a mature and well-funded ecosystem, and counts financial institutions, technology behemoths, fintech unicorns/soonicorns, etc., among its crucial players.

    The industry wishlist from Budget 2023 includes tax incentives, relaxation of rules on merchant discount rates and regulatory clarity on permissible business models in the Web3 platform.

    Tax incentives for companies supporting the digitisation of financial services – This will push the Indian fintech revolution into Tier-3/4 cities on the back of rapid mobile penetration and the upcoming 5G rollout. In addition, mergers and acquisitions (M&A)-related tax relaxations can promote upstream funding and downstream acquisitions, leading to the consolidation of an extremely fragmented industry. Currently, it represents and functions through several sub-categories, such as e-commerce and service platforms, payments, digital lending, wallets, ‘neo-banks’, wealth and insure-tech, infrastructure providers, etc. A consolidation will facilitate global roll-outs by large Indian tech/fintech players.

    Relaxed rules around Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) – MDR-related debate has affected the payments space, with fewer monetisation opportunities. A differentiated approach to MDR, factoring in service offerings, quality etc., would be welcome for the payments-only players as well as the 25-plus Reserve Bank of India (RBI)- licensed payment aggregators notified so far. It will also provide commercial motivation to develop a private payments infrastructure in the country.