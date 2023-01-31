 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Budget 2023 can do to end funding winter

Siddharth Mody
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Budget 2023 needs to announce several policy measures to promote a more inclusive and sustainable development path for startups and small businesses and for the overall growth of the private equity and venture capital space

India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world, behind only China and the US.

Funding from private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) had been a significant driver of growth in India for the past few years, especially in information technology (IT) and IT-related industries. However, 2022 saw a funding winter in India where PE investments fell by 42 percent vis-à-vis 2021. There were several reasons for this slowdown inter alia including the global economic slowdown resulting in PE firms becoming more cautious in their investment strategies. This lack of funding has significant implications for the growth and development of the startup and small business sectors. Without access to capital, startups and small businesses are unable to grow and create new jobs leading to a decrease in the overall economic growth of a country, as well as a decrease in the number of innovative businesses being launched.

The Indian government being mindful of the aforesaid constituted an expert committee chaired by M Damodaran, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, on September 13, 2022 for scaling up venture capital and private equity investments in the country. The Committee whose object was to ‘comprehensively study, using a systems approach, the end-to-end frictions and potential accelerants from regulatory policy and taxation to facilitate ease of investing, as well as to encourage investments in India’, has put forth its recommendations to the central government and Budget 2023 is expected to address these recommendations.

Additionally, some of the asks of the PE/VC sector in Budget 2023 are:

Tax relief: Given the global investment climate, the Indian government can consider providing certain tax incentives for both investors and portfolio companies in the startup and small business sectors. This could include tax credits for investment in new businesses, reduced tax rates for startups, and other measures aimed at reducing the tax burden on the industry.