West Bengal Elections | A fight to its bitter end

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi

In West Bengal, atel (the French influenced Bengali slang for the word ‘intellectual’), political discussions in its coffee houses and corner tea shops are at times only a few steps away from bomabaji — the tossing of crude bombs — in pitched violent battles between rival political groups in its cities, towns and villages.

West Bengal remains one of the most politically-violent states in India. In recent years, pre-poll violence has been somewhat muted in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls because of the presence of central paramilitary forces in conducting of elections.

It is, however, quite rampant in panchayat elections where the law and order is in the hands of the police. In the 2018 panchayat polls, 34 percent of the seats went uncontested in favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as political workers from other parties did not, rather could not, file nominations.

Even in assembly and Lok Sabha polls, central forces cannot always prevent violence in remote areas. Crucially, there can be little guarantee against post-poll violence once the central forces leave the scene.

This forms the backdrop of the forthcoming Bengal assembly polls.

Hot Seat Nandigram

Any challenger in West Bengal needs muscle power to match the cadre strength of the ruling party. The challenger should be able to instil confidence among those likely to vote for its candidates that the party will be able to form the government — the only guarantee against reprisals in post-poll violence.

The TMC did it successfully against the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) from the panchayat elections in 2008, and eventually winning the 2011 assembly polls, notably with the support of Maoist groups.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s aggressive street politics since 2018 in the state, its filling its ranks with former Left cadre, its good showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and poaching of key Trinamool Congress leaders, particularly Suvendu Adhikari, had bolstered its claim that there would be on May 2, the day of counting of votes, asol poribortan (real change), in West Bengal.

But TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has fought back. First, she took the battle deep within the rival camp by deciding to contest only from the Nandigram seat against her erstwhile lieutenant Adhikari.

If Adhikari was expected to influence 110-seats in and around Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee has let it be known she will match him move for move , protect her turf in the region as the Nandigram movement of 2007 had helped catapult her to chief ministerial chair, and not allow any exodus of workers from the TMC to the BJP.

Next, whatever the truth about the cause of her injury, it is surely to the BJP’s misfortune that she has fractured her foot while campaigning and blamed it on them. Predictably, TMC workers across the state are seething at what they see as an attack on their leader.

Game On

Banerjee’s slogan of khela hobe (game on), has enthused party workers across West Bengal. To appreciate its sinister resonance, one should know its origin.

The slogan was initially popularised by TMC’s Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal. At a local political event, he said, “Khela hobe. Bhoyonkor khela hobe. Ei mati te khela hobe (The game is on. It will be a dangerous game. But the game is on and this will be the playground.)”

Within a week, Banerjee has made the elections less about her governance record and more about herself; that “outsiders” and “bargis” (or plunderers from outside West Bengal) are out to kill her and ruin the state.

On The Back Foot

If Banerjee is now the wounded tigress of West Bengal out to wreak vengeance, the BJP is suddenly struggling to control its messaging.

On March 17, the BJP mocked Banerjee’s injury when five of its members covered a distance of 2.5 km in wheelchairs at a rally in Kolkata. A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to do damage control. Addressing a public meeting in Purulia, Modi expressed concern at Banerjee’s injury.

There have been protests at BJP offices after the distribution of party tickets, many of which have gone to former TMC members who recently crossed over. If the frustration of BJP workers is understandable, it also underlines that the BJP leadership is desperate to find effective candidates to counter the TMC.

Two Sides Of Same Coin

From trying to match TMC’s muscle power, the BJP now complains that it is a victim of TMC’s violence. Such display of helplessness might come in handy if the BJP is preparing to build a case to demand imposing president's rule in the aftermath of the counting of votes on May 2 if it continues to allege violence against its workers. In November after stones were thrown at his car convoy, BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh spoke of the possibility of the party demanding Article 356 imposed in West Bengal if violence were to worsen. It is, however, unlikely to inspire confidence among common Bengalis in villages and towns across the state who are willing to buy Modi’s promise of asol poribortan.

In Bengal, Narendranath Datta, the 19th century Hindu monk better known as Swami Vivekananda, and his younger brother Bhupendranath Datta, a revolutionary who believed in attaining India’s independence from the British through violence and even went to meet Vladimir Lenin, are two sides of the same coin.

Banerjee has not only taken to introduce herself as a Hindu Brahmin girl and recite the Chandi Path, she has also shown her intent to fight the election battle to its bitter end.

The next few weeks will tell us if the BJP in West Bengal can match Banerjee, or it would rather prepare the ground for politics beyond May 2.