We have pivoted the bank to a better quality for customers: Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank MD

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, expects inflation to be around 6.7 per cent this year, with a path to sub 6 percent visible towards the year end (File Image: PTI)

The immediate risks for India are fading stimulus, rising rates and a slowdown in global demand, says Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank. In the current uncertain global macroeconomic milieu, he says consumer perception of inflation is more important than the absolute level. If inflation is contained, Chaudhry thinks India’s consumption story will not be spoiled. On China, the Axis Bank MD is under no illusion of India matching China’s economic prowess. Specifically talking on Axis Bank, where he has outlined...