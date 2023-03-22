 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Water-stressed India: Channel treated wastewater from cities to irrigation and industry

Nimisha Singh & Khalil Ullah Khan
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

Today, March 22, is observed as World Water Day. Treating wastewater and utilising it in agriculture and industry can protect freshwater and groundwater resources from overexploitation and pollution. Such a critical initiative needs better handholding of urban local bodies

Bengaluru, one of India's largest and fastest-growing cities, has been facing a severe water crisis for many years. The city’s rapid urbanisation, coupled with inadequate planning and infrastructure, has led to a severe shortage of drinking water. As a result, the city is heavily dependent on groundwater, which is rapidly depleting due to over-extraction.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru generates around 1,440 million litres of wastewater every day, but only a small fraction of it is reused. Most of the wastewater is discharged into lakes and rivers, polluting them and further exacerbating the water crisis. The situation in Bengaluru mirrors what could be the situation in many other Indian cities, and highlights the urgent need to adopt sustainable water management practices across the country.

The Wastewater Problem

India is ranked the 13th most water stressed country globally. Most of India’s population (18 percent of world population) live in water-stressed areas and depend on the monsoon to meet its water demand. In 2020, the Central Groundwater Board of India reported in the National Compilation on Dynamic Groundwater Resources of India that 16 percent of assessment units (blocks/ mandals/ firkas/ taluks) were overexploited, while 4 percent of them were critical and 15 percent at semi-critical stage.