Watch out! Tech-tonic shifts are taking hold in India

The bellwethers of India’s Technology sector - TCS and Infosys - recently released their results for the fourth quarter of FY22. Other Indian IT majors are also expected to announce their results later during the month. In a quarter when most sectors faced the brunt of rising costs and muted demand driven by geopolitical uncertainty, the technology sector is expected to be one of the drivers of the next leg of growth for India Inc. For the large IT companies...