Watch out for China’s iron and steel trap

On July 19 this year, China quietly launched the China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a company with a registered capital of about US$ 3 billion. Its mandate includes everything from mining, ore processing, and trading in minerals and ores. It’s a typical Beijing move, one that could have massive implications not just for global iron ore trading but also for the world’s steel industry—the backbone of industrial manufacturing activity. The CMRG’s key tasks will include both buying and managing mines across...