Was it a wise decision by Punjab police to meekly surrender to the latest Bhindranwale wannabe?

The siege of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar by armed supporters of Dubai-returned radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on February 23 to free his close aide Lovpreet Singh Toofan has sent alarm bells ringing in the security establishment and the political class in Punjab, a state that shares its borders with Pakistan.

The action revived the memories of the 1980s when militancy was at its peak in Punjab. Amritpal Singh is being branded as "Bhindranwale 2.0" after slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who demanded Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs.

In fact, Amritpal Singh, 30, has repeatedly asserted that he draws his inspiration from Bhindranwale who along with his armed followers was killed during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army to flush out Khalistani militants from the Golden Temple complex, the holiest of Sikh shrines, in June 1984.

Amritpal’s Khalistan Slogan

Amritpal Singh heads “Waris Punjab De” (Heirs of Punjab), an organisation founded by Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year at the age of 37.

Sidhu shot to national limelight when he led a tractor rally at Delhi’s Red Fort on Republic Day in 2021 during the farmers’ agitation. The farm unions later accused him of instigating violence by provoking the protestors to hoist ‘Nishaan Sahib’, the holy Sikh flag, at the iconic 17th century monument.

Soon after Sidhu’s death, Amritpal Singh returned to India from Dubai to take charge of “Waaris Punjab De”. He often claims that the Khalistan sentiment continues to prevail and that it cannot be suppressed.

“Our aim for Khalistan should not be seen as evil and taboo… It is an ideology and ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi,” ANI quoted Amritpal Singh as having said on Friday. According to him, there is nothing wrong in demanding Khalistan as some Hindus are also seeking a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu nation).

Signal From Ajnala

Recently, a picture of Amritpal Singh entering the Golden Temple complex along with his gun-toting supporters called 'Faujaan' had gone viral in the social media. It was reminiscent of the early 1980s when Bhindranwale and his heavily armed followers would be seen roaming around the Darbar Sahib.

The Ajnala police station incident has triggered serious concerns across Punjab with the political class insisting that it could lead to revival of militancy that has been on the decline since the assassination of the then chief minister Beant Singh in a bomb explosion at the secretariat complex in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police came under fire for their inaction, it was a sensible decision to avoid any confrontation with Amritpal Singh’s supporters who apart from weapons were carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, as a shield to the police station.

Political Calculations

Any action against them would have seen a repeat of Bargari and Behbal Kalan incidents of 2015. On October 14, 2015, two people were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in Faridkot district. They were protesting against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

These two incidents eventually became the main factor for the ouster of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in the 2017 assembly elections. These also contributed to the humiliating defeat of the Congress regime in the 2022 polls as the grand old party failed to take any action in the two cases.

Perhaps, the AAP government, headed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, was wary of the impact the police retaliation would have had on its political future in the state. The fate of the previous SAD and Congress regimes weighed heavily on the minds of the AAP leaders.

The chief minister later tweeted that those who took the Guru Granth Sahib to a police station as a shield cannot be called the 'waris' (heir) of Punjab. Even several Sikh groups have condemned the move of Amritpal Singh’s supporters to take the holy book to the police station.

Akali Decline

However, the inaction on the part of the police is also being widely interpreted as the AAP government’s meek surrender before the radicals and conveyed an impression that there is complete anarchy and lawlessness in Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa insisted that the Ajnala incident demonstrated that the law-and-order machinery in the border state had completely collapsed.

Though his opponents have often dubbed him as a “stooge” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Pakistani spy, Amritpal Singh recently issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s life.

That said, the decimation and declining influence of the Akalis has created a religio-political vacuum in Punjab and Amritpal Singh is seeking to bridge it. And his meteoric rise to fame is a clear indicator of that.

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi is a senior journalist who has been covering the Congress for 15 years, and is currently associated with Pixstory. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.