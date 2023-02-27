 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Was it a wise decision by Punjab police to meekly surrender to the latest Bhindranwale wannabe?

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Amritpal Singh and his Waris De Punjab capitalised on the Punjab AAP government’s fears of a repeat of the Akali Dal and Congress’s political decimation over the mishandling of the 2015 sacrilege incidents to stare down the Punjab police at Ajnala

The Ajnala police station incident has triggered serious concerns across Punjab with the political class insisting that it could lead to revival of militancy. (Source: PTI/Representative)

The siege of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar by armed supporters of Dubai-returned radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on February 23 to free his close aide Lovpreet Singh Toofan has sent alarm bells ringing in the security establishment and the political class in Punjab, a state that shares its borders with Pakistan.

The action revived the memories of the 1980s when militancy was at its peak in Punjab. Amritpal Singh is being branded as "Bhindranwale 2.0" after slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who demanded Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs.

In fact, Amritpal Singh, 30, has repeatedly asserted that he draws his inspiration from Bhindranwale who along with his armed followers was killed during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army to flush out Khalistani militants from the Golden Temple complex, the holiest of Sikh shrines, in June 1984.

Amritpal’s Khalistan Slogan