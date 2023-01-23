Warehousing the next big wave in real estate investments?

Slowly but surely, the drivers of India's real estate growth are becoming more diversified. Until a decade ago, property demand and prices were supported by two main pillars--residential and commercial. But, more recently they are also being influenced by new segments such as data centres, logistics and warehousing. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of new businesses such as e-commerce, digitalization and work-from-home (WFH) that have aided real estate development in micro markets, situated away from urban markets. Among the...