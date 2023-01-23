HomeNewsOpinion

Warehousing the next big wave in real estate investments?

Vatsala Kamat   •

Investments in warehousing are rising, due to higher demand and rentals are rising. But it's not e-commerce that's driving growth. Will demand sustain given forecasts of an economic slowdown?

The favourable aftereffects of the pandemic was a surge in demand for warehousing. (Representative image)
Slowly but surely, the drivers of India's real estate growth are becoming more diversified. Until a decade ago, property demand and prices were supported by two main pillars--residential and commercial. But, more recently they are also being influenced by new segments such as data centres, logistics and warehousing. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of new businesses such as e-commerce, digitalization and work-from-home (WFH) that have aided real estate development in micro markets, situated away from urban markets. Among the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers