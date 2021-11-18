Want to save the Earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks.

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Thomas L Friedman If I am brutally honest, there is only one motto I would give to the movement to stem climate change after the Glasgow, Scotland, summit: “Everyone wants to go to heaven but nobody wants to die.” On the one hand, liberal greens will tell you that the world is ending — but that we must not use nuclear power, an abundant source of clean energy, to stave it off. On the other hand, conservative greens will tell you...