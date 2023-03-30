 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want safer banks? Then prepare for slower growth

Clive Crook
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

A standard objection to narrow banking is that risk would shift from the banks to more lightly regulated lenders. (Representative image)

Congress is asking the Federal Reserve and other financial regulators what went wrong at Silicon Valley Bank and why they didn’t see it coming. In due course, they’ll admit some mistakes, draw some lessons and tweak some rules. But they won’t solve the underlying problem, because the underlying problem is insoluble: Financial stability and economic growth are fundamentally at odds. Regulators can manage this trade-off, but they can’t repeal it.

Jon Danielsson and Charles Goodhart of the London School of Economics draw attention to what they call a trilemma of financial policy. Governments want sustained growth, low inflation and financial stability — but can’t expect to secure all three for very long. After the crash of 2008, loose monetary policy and high asset prices supported growth, but financial stability rested on the assumption that interest rates would stay low. The longer rates stayed at zero, the bigger the financial risks grew. When high inflation demanded monetary tightening, the outlook for growth worsened and financial fragilities surfaced.

The safest kind of banking would be no banking at all, at least not banking as it is currently understood. This is the solution advocated by supporters of the Chicago Plan and its equivalents. “Narrow banks” would back all deposits available for withdrawal on demand with reserves at the central bank. This would make them run-proof. Loans and other forms of credit would be extended by other institutions — in effect, by investment trusts backed by equity. These could collapse if they invested unwisely, but losses would be borne entirely by their investors.

A standard objection to narrow banking is that risk would shift from the banks to more lightly regulated lenders. This might be true of efforts confined to one part of the system, but it misses the larger point: The amount of overall risk in the system is not fixed. If you squeeze it in one place, it doesn’t necessarily spring up somewhere else.