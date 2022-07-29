WalMart's profit warning a sign of trouble for global retailers

A profit warning by WalMart, its second in the last two-and-half months, that led to a 10 percent slump in its stock price, is sending shivers down the spine of global retailers. The company’s major rivals in the US, Target, Costco and Home Depot, along with e-commerce major Amazon, all saw their shares drop as anxiety mounted for the sector. WalMart, which is considered a bellwether for the overall economy since it accounts for nearly 9.5 percent share of retail...