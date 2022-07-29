HomeNewsOpinion

WalMart's profit warning a sign of trouble for global retailers

Sundeep Khanna   •

US retail giant WalMart's profit warning signals a mounting threat to retail businesses as inflation and a slowdown hurt growth in key markets

WalMart's core business is selling to cost-conscious customers and with inflation biting hard, the segment is hurting. (Image source: Shutterstock)
A profit warning by WalMart, its second in the last two-and-half months, that led to a 10 percent slump in its stock price, is sending shivers down the spine of global retailers. The company’s major rivals in the US, Target, Costco and Home Depot, along with e-commerce major Amazon, all saw their shares drop as anxiety mounted for the sector. WalMart, which is considered a bellwether for the overall economy since it accounts for nearly 9.5 percent share of retail...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers