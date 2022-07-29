English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    WalMart's profit warning a sign of trouble for global retailers

    US retail giant WalMart's profit warning signals a mounting threat to retail businesses as inflation and a slowdown hurt growth in key markets

    Sundeep Khanna
    July 29, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    WalMart's profit warning a sign of trouble for global retailers

    WalMart's core business is selling to cost-conscious customers and with inflation biting hard, the segment is hurting. (Image source: Shutterstock)

    A profit warning by WalMart, its second in the last two-and-half months, that led to a 10 percent slump in its stock price, is sending shivers down the spine of global retailers. The company’s major rivals in the US, Target, Costco and Home Depot, along with e-commerce major Amazon, all saw their shares drop as anxiety mounted for the sector. WalMart, which is considered a bellwether for the overall economy since it accounts for nearly 9.5 percent share of retail...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike fears ease, but what about recession?

      Jul 28, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

      In today’s Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Maruti’s long drive, Tata Motors falls short of crease, India’s valuation matrix, Start-up Street, crypto talk and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers