Wall Street sees nothing but good news, even when it’s bad

Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

Matt Phillips Bad news doesn’t seem to bother Wall Street these days. Deaths and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus are soaring, and many businesses have shelved plans to return to the office. Staffing shortages and supply chain bottlenecks linger, while consumer confidence has fallen. And yet, the stock market continued its quietly remarkable year in August, posting its seventh consecutive monthly rise. The S&P 500 index is up more than 20% for 2021 and has more than doubled in value since it...