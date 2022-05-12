Voltas may regain market share, but not without denting margins

Tata-group owned Voltas Ltd has been ruling the roost in the retail air conditioner market (AC) for over a decade, gaining ground year after year in a highly competitive and price-sensitive market. However, its March quarter (Q4FY2022) was not a cool one. Its market share in ACs dipped, albeit marginally, while its order flows in the projects segment contracted too, resulting in flattish revenue and a drop in operating profit. Dealers and the company management concede that early onset of...