Zelenskiy needs to fight corruption like he’s fighting Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is under pressure to fight corruption, this time in the defense sector, and he’s responded with a heavy-handed proposal to treat war-related graft as treason. It’s making allies nervous, and they should be.

Zelenskiy replaced his defense minister this week, after removing several top officials for skimming funds or taking bribes. The problem is real and hardly unique. Russia’s military performance has raised even bigger questions about what happened to tens of billions spent on defense modernization over more than a decade. Where are all those unbeatable Armata tanks the Kremlin talked up for years?

There’s no need just to pick on ex-Soviet states. A firehose of US taxpayer money went missing in Afghanistan and Iraq. Bribery in the global arms trade is endemic. And who can forget the Pentagon’s 2018 purchase of $10,000 toilet seats? Or its $485 hammers in the 1980s?

Ukraine, though, really is different. It’s relying on foreign allies, as well as crowdfunding from Europe’s poorest population, to bankroll its fight for survival. In those circumstances, lost money leads directly to lost faith and lost lives.

And as Andriy Kobolyev, the man brought in to clean up Ukraine’s state natural gas company Naftogaz in 2014, once told me, money is only the headline casualty. Corruption turns companies and institutions into “walking dead,” he said, because from top management down, everyone is busy creating, expanding and protecting their private revenue systems. There’s little capacity or incentive left over for improving the business itself. (Kobolyev now himself faces charges brought by anti-graft prosecutors over a bonus that exceeded a legal cap. He denies any wrongdoing).

What makes the situation still more acute for Ukraine is that corruption is a root cause of its stunted economic development since independence in 1991, as well as of two popular revolutions in 2004 and 2014, and of its war with Russia.

If that seems a stretch, recall that Vladimir Putin began his attack on Ukraine not in February 2022, but in February 2014, when he sent unmarked troops to annex Crimea and then orchestrated an armed insurgency in the eastern Donbas region. He made those decisions because protesters had toppled Ukraine’s Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, and Putin saw the country slipping from his control.

The protests began after Yanukovych, under pressure from Moscow, reneged on signing a trade deal with the European Union and proposed instead aligning with Putin’s alternative, the Eurasian Union. The protesters who spent the next months risking their lives on Kyiv’s central Independence Square feared their chance for a different way of life was evaporating, to be replaced with a future ruled by men like Yanukovych who literally bathed in the fruits of corruption — his gilded bathrooms are now museum displays in what used to be a palace.

Without Yanukovych’s removal by the so-called Revolution of Dignity, there’s no reason to believe Putin would have invaded when he did.

Zelenskiy has been an extraordinary wartime president, something even his political critics and rivals acknowledge. But he inherited a system that was only partially reformed from the days of Yanukovych, when its main design and purpose had been to enrich those at the center, with precisely the outcome Naftogaz’s Kobolyev described. Reform slowed significantly after last year’s invasion. That’s understandable; there have been other things to worry about, but it also has consequences.

A report published this week on Odesa, a port city steeped in organized crime, notes that one reform stopped by the war was a plan to eliminate the unit in Ukraine’s intelligence agency, the SBU, traditionally responsible for investigating corruption. The SBU reports to the president, and with little or no transparency. More independent anti-corruption institutions were being established that made the SBU unit, known as Department K, redundant or worse.

Department K had acquired a reputation less for investigating corruption than running it. After a brief, crime-free hiatus at the start of the war, the report by the Swiss-based Organization Against Transnational and Organized Crime alleges that the unit is back to its old tricks in Odesa. So too, it says, are the city’s closely knit officials and crime gangs, demanding kickbacks for example on grain exports.

The report includes anonymous claims, but no evidence, that these schemes were organized from the presidential office in Kyiv. Zelenskiy has done more than enough to deserve a presumption of innocence. But the environment of secrecy and expediency in which corruption thrives is at its thickest in times of war, and Zelenskiy’s aides and ministers aren’t choirboys. He already had to fire several of them.

That’s why Zelenskiy’s focus on quick, draconian fixes to deal with corruption, rather than the deep institutional and judicial cleanup that’s required, is worrying. First came an anti-oligarch law, whose definitions seemed open to potential weaponization by whoever administered it. Now it’s the treason proposal.

This is clearly an area where Zelenskiy’s domestic political opponents, quiescent since the start of the war, see him as becoming vulnerable. When he made his proposal to make defense-sector corruption punishable as treason, Dmytro Razumkov — a former parliamentary chairman and head of Zelenskiy’s Servants of the People party — rushed to submit draft legislation first.

Razumkov’s bill also treats defense theft as treason. But the reason to get there first was to remove the SBU (Department K) from any investigations, which otherwise might be used by the authorities “to put pressure on their political opponents and ‘protect’ their own,” Razumkov said, presenting the draft on his Facebook page. He said his text was written to make sure everyone, up to and including the president, became subject to the new law.

Razumkov now has his own political party and harbors presidential aspirations. Yet his bill’s focus on preventing any new law from becoming just another tool for controlling, rather than eliminating, corruption is surely right.

Zelenskiy of all people should understand the risks. He famously came to power on the strength of his role in a hit 2015 TV series, Servant of the People, in which he plays a school teacher whose rant against corruption goes viral and catapults him to the presidency. In the show, it took just days for the new leader’s fictional family to start leveraging his position for their personal gain.

Marc Champion covers global politics. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg