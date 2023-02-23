 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskiy must rewrite Russia’s narrative in the global south

Bobby Ghosh
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Ukraine has won the West’s support in the war against Russia. But to ensure victory, it will need the developing world’s, too

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Source: AP/File)

As he looks back on the year since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy can draw satisfaction from his country’s performance on two fronts. In the battlefields of the east, his soldiers and generals have held out against a larger, better-armed enemy; in the west, he has routed his opposite number, Vladimir Putin, in the war of narratives.

Zelenskiy has kept the US and Europe behind Ukraine, which has in turn given his military the morale and munitions it needs to keep Russia at bay. His personal charisma and adroit diplomacy helped to overcome early American and European reluctance to antagonize Putin, and to extract ever more potent weapons from NATO nations. Western commitment to the Ukrainian cause was underlined this week by US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv.

But as he looks ahead to the second year of the conflict, the Ukrainian leader should direct more of his energies to a conspicuous gap in his communications campaign: the Global South. In most of the developing world, Ukraine has been unable to challenge Russia’s superiority in the war of narratives. Here, too, Kyiv will need some Western assistance — but it also has some powerful weapons of its own.

In the first phase of the war, the Global South didn’t feature prominently in Ukrainian priorities. Zelenskiy recognized that ensuring a steady flow of Western arms and assistance was absolutely crucial to preventing all of his country going the way of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, when Putin took advantage of an absence of support from the US and Europe. In the spring of 2022, the West’s attention and engagement were existentially important to Ukraine.