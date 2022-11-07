Volatile freight rates raise concerns of moderation in CV sales growth

Highlights October CV sales were buoyant after a 39% growth in the September quarter Strong tailwinds pushed CV sales growth in recovery from pandemic Signs of sales growth moderation are due to global risk factors Softening of commodity prices could give a leg up to profit margins Improving economic activity sets the stage for expansion in commercial vehicle (CV) sales. The October data corroborates this. Even as the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) beat industry expectations and hit new highs, CV sales,...