    Volatile freight rates raise concerns of moderation in CV sales growth

    CV sales have been on a roll with the economic recovery after Covid-19. However, recent softening of freight rates and truck sales are signs that CV growth rates could moderate

    Vatsala Kamat
    November 07, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    Representative image

    Highlights October CV sales were buoyant after a 39% growth in the September quarter Strong tailwinds pushed CV sales growth in recovery from pandemic Signs of sales growth moderation are due to global risk factors Softening of commodity prices could give a leg up to profit margins Improving economic activity sets the stage for expansion in commercial vehicle (CV) sales. The October data corroborates this. Even as the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) beat industry expectations and hit new highs, CV sales,...

