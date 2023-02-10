Vladimir Putin has ‘lost energy war’, top trader claims as he ends high gas price bets

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:40 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

Laurence Fletcher and David Sheppard in London Russian president Vladimir Putin has “lost the energy war” and the worst of the European gas and power crisis has passed, according to Pierre Andurand, one of the world’s top-performing traders in the sector. Andurand, whose energy focused hedge funds have enjoyed three bumper years of returns during the coronavirus pandemic, said he had closed out all his positions in natural gas markets because last year’s price surge to record levels was unlikely to...