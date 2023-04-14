 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis: Nine years after Telangana statehood, KCR again flummoxes Andhra politicians

Gali Nagaraja
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

K Chandrashekar Rao, facing a spirited challenge from BJP in poll-bound Telangana, has seized upon an issue in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, to play the outsider card against BJP. But whipping up latent Telugu pride sentiments over Visakha steel plant is leaving Andhra politicians looking to curry favour with BJP embarrassed

Telangana CM KCR (File Photo)

On March 27, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity behind the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), put out a notice in the media inviting expressions of interest (EoI) from interested bidders for funding of working capital/ raw material requirement against supply of steel by RINL. The instant offer by Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)  leader K Chandrashekar Rao to bid for the EoI has triggered a churn in the political discourse in the sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and  Telangana, literally catching Andhra’s major political players off-guard.

YSRC And TDP: Nowhere To Hide

It is paradoxical that Andhra’s big political parties – the Jaganmohan Reddy-led ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP – are soft-pedalling the issue. They are not willing to upset the Narendra Modi government for different reasons, despite the interests of the Visakhapatnam steel plant hanging in the balance.

N Chandrababu Naidu has been extending an olive branch to the BJP after burning his fingers in his fight against PM Modi in the 2019 elections. Besides, Naidu’s party, TDP, was sharing power with the Vajpayee-led BJP government at the Centre when the proposal for the plant’s privatisation came up in a big way.