Venture capital loses its relevance after Silicon Valley Bank fiasco

If you are an entrepreneur who specialises in artificial intelligence or rocket launches, chances are, you are not familiar with how banks work, or know what a held-to-maturity portfolio means.

When tech founders go to venture capital, they are not only seeking funding, but also advice. In a way, VC funds function like management consulting companies. Having seen the rise and fall of many firms, they claim to know how businesses can grow. Often, they connect startups with big industry names and teach them how to build operations, such as banking, hiring and layoffs.

The spectacular fall of SVB Financial Group, whose Silicon Valley Bank did business with almost half of all US VC-backed startups, is raising an uncomfortable question: Does venture capital still offer value? Why didn’t funds tell their portfolio companies to diversify from SVB?

Before the US regulators stepped in Sunday to backstop all SVB deposits, many startups were at the brink of closure. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation only insured up to $250,000, and the vast majority of funds held at SVB far exceeded that. As of the end of last year, at least 39 percent of SVB’s deposits came from early-stage startups. As a result, many were scrambling to arrange last-minute loans to pay their employees, while hedge funds were offering to buy claims on their SVB deposits, at as much as 40 percent discount.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.