Vehicle upkeep status must be part of the emission estimation process

Vehicular exhaust is a major source of air pollution. While there is ample research to show how exhaust emissions impact cardiovascular and respiratory systems, a recent study by Canadian researchers indicates that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function within mere hours of exposure.

This issue is especially concerning in the Indian context, as the country has witnessed a steep increase in vehicle usage in recent decades. Exhibiting a 9.1 percent annual growth rate, the rising number of new vehicles is leading to increasingly congested roads, and heightened noise and air pollution levels.

Besides grappling with the environmental and health impacts arising from internal combustion vehicle (ICE) usage, citizens also contend with rising fuel prices. India currently imports 85 percent of its fuel

requirements, with the transport sector consuming about 70 percent of diesel and nearly all of the petrol (99.6 percent) imported. Despite proactive efforts to increase the uptake of clean energy, India is likely to continue relying on fossil fuels for some more decades.

Emission Control Measures

The health and economic implications of traffic-related air pollution have spurred the government to formulate policies ranging from long-term measures such as the adoption of improved vehicle emission standards, deregistration of older diesel vehicles, vehicle scrappage policy and a shift to electric vehicles, to temporary measures like restricting the movement of polluting vehicles and undertaking odd-even schemes during high-pollution episodes.

However, preventive inspection and maintenance of vehicles, which impacts both vehicular exhaust emissions and fuel consumption, is yet to find its place in Indian policy-making that targets air pollution arising from the transport sector. Poor Record of Upkeep

Infosys Q4 Preview| Weak financial services demand, seasonality likely to mute growth A study conducted by researchers from Delhi Technological University (DTU) on in-use petrol vehicles found that while a vehicle’s age has a bearing on pollution levels, other factors such as mileage also impact emissions. Vehicle owners in India are not consistent with timely servicing, and for some vehicle categories, regular inspection and maintenance are nearly non-existent. These observations are supported by the fact that the vehicle fraction that appears for PUC (Pollution Under Control) testing is very low. In fact, nearly two-thirds of Indian vehicles run without PUC certificates. Owners can reduce emissions and cut fuel costs by properly maintaining vehicles. Vehicle maintenance costs are negligible as compared to the economic cost of fuel losses due to poor upkeep. A report on the impact of preventive inspection and maintenance of vehicles in Indian conditions found that fuel economy benefits can be raised by up to 26 percent. For instance, a budget hatchback’s maintenance costs range from Rs 0.29 to Rs 0.38 per kilometre. Poorly maintained budget hatchbacks can see a setback of an excess fuel cost of up to Rs 1.18 per km (350% more than the maintenance cost) approximately. Furthermore, poorly maintained vehicles experience incomplete fuel combustion, which not only causes higher exhaust emissions but also leads to higher fuel usage. Modify Scrappage Policy Often, autorickshaws and goods vehicles are seen releasing more visible and polluted plumes of tailpipe exhaust as compared to private cars. The stark contrast between different vehicle categories is due to varying maintenance practices, either driven by socio-economic reasons or underpinned by a lack of awareness, or both. The fact that newer but poorly managed vehicles can lead to higher emissions than efficient older vehicles must be given due consideration, and the Vehicle Scrappage Policy must be modified to include inefficient vehicles with remaining fitness validity. Currently, air pollution estimation activities do not include vehicle maintenance status. Additionally, data on emission factors covering vehicle vintage and the vehicular condition is hard to come by. These inputs greatly impact the estimation process, as fuel consumption varies significantly based on these conditions. It is critical to include vehicle maintenance status as part of the emission estimation process. Impetus should be given to updating emission factors for vehicles under current Indian conditions. This would not only lead to accuracy in estimating emissions but also help in shaping more effective air pollution mitigation strategies for the transport sector across urban India. (Ajay Singh Nagpure, Advisor and former Director – Air Quality at World Resources Institute India (WRI India) also contributed to the article.) Gaurav Tomar is Senior Program Research Associate – Air Quality and Bhavay Sharma is Senior Program Manager – Air Quality at World Resources Institute India (WRI India). Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

