Vehicle upkeep status must be part of the emission estimation process

Gaurav Tomar & Bhavay Sharma
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Preventive inspection and maintenance of vehicles are yet to find their place in Indian policy-making that targets air pollution arising from the transport sector

The data on emission factors covering vehicle vintage and the vehicular condition is hard to come by. (Image: Shutterstock/File)

Vehicular exhaust is a major source of air pollution. While there is ample research to show how exhaust emissions impact cardiovascular and respiratory systems, a recent study by Canadian researchers indicates that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function within mere hours of exposure.

This issue is especially concerning in the Indian context, as the country has witnessed a steep increase in vehicle usage in recent decades. Exhibiting a 9.1 percent annual growth rate, the rising number of new vehicles is leading to increasingly congested roads, and heightened noise and air pollution levels.

Besides grappling with the environmental and health impacts arising from internal combustion vehicle (ICE) usage, citizens also contend with rising fuel prices. India currently imports 85 percent of its fuel
requirements, with the transport sector consuming about 70 percent of diesel and nearly all of the petrol (99.6 percent) imported. Despite proactive efforts to increase the uptake of clean energy, India is likely to continue relying on fossil fuels for some more decades.

Emission Control Measures

The health and economic implications of traffic-related air pollution have spurred the government to formulate policies ranging from long-term measures such as the adoption of improved vehicle emission standards, deregistration of older diesel vehiclesvehicle scrappage policy and a shift to electric vehicles, to temporary measures like restricting the movement of polluting vehicles and undertaking odd-even schemes during high-pollution episodes.