V-Mart's South India foray needs careful manoeuvring

V-Mart Retail has struck a good deal with Arvind Fashions to acquire Arvind’s value fashion retail brand Unlimited for Rs 150 crore, including its retail stores, warehouse and inventory. Unlimited has 74 stores primarily located in Southern India, implying a per unit consideration around Rs 2 crore. That’s not expensive. The acquisition makes V-Mart a pan-India value fashion retailer and gives it a presence in South India. As part of the deal V-Mart will also take over Unlimited’s team, who have a good understanding of the Southern market. Combine this with V-Mart’s expertise in...