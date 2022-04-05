HomeNewsOpinion

UV sales accelerate to nudge out small cars, but will the trend sustain?

Vatsala Kamat   •

The last couple of years have seen utility vehicles gain market share, but in a country like India, mass segment sales will make a comeback as the economy recovers

In spite of strong headwinds in the last couple of years, utility vehicles (UV) were clear outperformers in the auto sector. In fiscal year (FY) 2022, UV sales growth topped the charts not only in passenger vehicles, but across the auto segment. With a 65 per cent year-on-year (yoy) sales growth in UVs in March, homebred Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd closed FY2022 with a 44 per cent rise over the previous year. Likewise, the year was good for Korean auto...

