Using market heft to tame global tech titans

Indrajit Basu   •

Middle ground needs to be found for the big tech companies and the Indian government to work together to ensure free speech over the internet, while taking local conditions into account

Representational image. (Photo: dlxmdeia via Unsplash)
For Big Tech companies, the lure of the vast Indian market is hard to resist  The government knows that, and it has been pushing to make big tech more accountable  Some tech companies and think tanks, though, allege too much government interference  What is needed are clear guidelines and an independent regulator  Free speech should be protected, but keeping local conditions in mind  The sheer size of its market makes it key for US technology behemoths to bet on India as an emerging market....

