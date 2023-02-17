 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Treasury bill rates at 5% are no bargain

Feb 17, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

The safest investment in the world is paying more than anytime since 2007. But you’re still going to lose money unless there’s a historic slowdown in inflation

The rate on some US Treasury bills, considered the safest investment in the world and just as good as cash, rose above 5 percent this week, a level not seen since early 2007. The question investors should be asking is, why only 5 percent?

To find the answer, let’s start by comparing short-term Treasury rates to yields implied by effective federal fund futures. Loosely speaking, the effective fed funds rate is what the futures market projects the Federal Reserve’s target rate will be in the future. The blue line suggests the Fed will raise its target for the fed funds rate 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent by September 2023, followed by a gradual lowering of rates. The orange line plots current rates on various Treasury maturities; It seems to suggest the smaller rate hikes ending earlier.

So, the Treasury market is pricing in a more dovish Fed than the futures market. Futures traders also seem to expect a rapid deceleration of inflation. The inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index rose 6.4 percent in January from a year earlier and hasn’t been below 5 percent since February 2021. For an investor who buys a one-year Treasury bill not to lose purchasing power, she would need a rapid and dramatic slowdown in inflation, something that seems inconsistent with the data and other indicators.

Consider the difference between two- and 10-year Treasury note yields. That spread stands at negative 0.89 percent, the most since September 1981. That, again, suggests bond investors expect a major decline in long-term yields, greater than any seen in the last 30 years. Moreover, while 10-year yields did rapidly drop after hitting 15.80 percent in September 1981, it’s hard to imagine something similar from the current level of 3.85 percent.
Another long-term indicator is break-even rates on Treasuries, which are taken as a measure of what traders expect the rate of inflation to be over the life of the securities. For 10-year notes, that rate is 2.31 percent. It seems optimistic to expect that to be the average rate of inflation over the next decade, especially without further aggressive actions by the Fed and a recession.