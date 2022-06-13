HomeNewsOpinion

US price erosion triggers strategy rejig at Indian pharma

R. Sree Ram   •

Drug suppliers rethink their investment strategy as continuous price erosion hurts profitability and returns from the US market

Profit margins of the pharma companies contracted the most after the cement industry, as per an analysis of the March quarter earnings by Edelweiss research
The US market continues to adversely impact the earnings of pharmaceutical companies. Price erosion in the US generic drug market accelerated to 16 percent in February from 7 percent in January, thanks to higher discounts and rebates. The January-March quarter has also seen elevated input costs, which accentuated the pain for the sector. Profit margins of the pharma companies contracted the most after the cement industry, as per an analysis of the March quarter earnings by Edelweiss research. The reduction...

