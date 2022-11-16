US Midterm Election Results: Reading the underlying numbers

Highlights The Republican wave predicted in the US midterm election is not even a ripple While Democrats will project it as their victory, it may also be caused by the Republicans putting up too many candidates with extreme views The economy and the cost-of-living crisis due to rampant inflation were the two major concerns for voters Gridlock in Washington is likely to bring stability and more continuity rather than radical change In 17 out of the past 19 midterms since 1946, the S&P 500...