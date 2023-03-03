 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uncle Sam is disrupting the venture capital world

Conor Sen
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Joe Biden is tying startup funding to his national and social policy priorities. That’s probably an improvement over Silicon Valley values

Higher interest rates, slumping stock prices and corporate America’s shift in focus from growth to profitability has taken the air out of one of the main drivers of innovation and new company formation in recent decades:  tech startups funded by venture capital . At the same time, the US government passed a host of bills last year that create new funding streams for manufacturing and technology industries —  with strings attached . As a result, economic growth this decade could be driven less by Silicon Valley values and more by the values of the administration setting the terms for the new funding.

As we follow this shifting funding regime, it's worth thinking about what’s diminishing in importance — Silicon Valley culture — and what came out of it over the past 20 years. Venture capital is an inherently risky endeavor where most new company ideas fail, so for a VC fund to justify its existence it needs its few winners to be enormously successful.

Imagine a fund that invests in 10 companies, and over five years seven eventually fail, one produces returns of 10 percent per year, one triples in value, and one increases in value by tenfold. That would lead to an overall return for the fund of just under 10 percent a year before deducting any management fees. Respectable, but not exactly stellar for the risk and illiquidity involved. That shows why the winners need to have lottery-like outcomes in order to pay for the inevitable failures.

It also explains why bold ambition is so embraced and why eccentricities are celebrated, or at least tolerated. Founders were given free rein to shape the cultures of the companies and industries they were creating. It’s hard to create multibillion-dollar companies out of nothing. If two startups are pursuing the same idea, the more aggressive one often has the best chance when there is room for only one or two winners.