US Federal Reserve might need a new excuse to stay hawkish

Jonathan Levin
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

US Fed zeroed in on a ridiculously specific metric to justify its rate increases. Even that is showing signs of improvement

A customer gets her hair done at the Anthony Vincent Salon during during it's reopening after the shutdown of nonessential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 22, 2020 in East Windsor, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve is running out of good excuses to stay hawkish. Energy costs have retreated; prices of core goods have declined; and the housing market is cooling quickly. The last redoubt of high and volatile prices is the wage-sensitive category of consumer prices dubbed core-services ex-housing: expenditures including medical care, communication services and hair cuts. If you take the Fed’s word for it, the key to taming inflation in that category is to reduce wage pressure.

Yet data released Tuesday suggests that goal might not be as remote as previously thought. Total compensation costs for service-providing industries rose at a 1 percent pace in the last quarter of 2022, down from a peak of 1.4 percent earlier in the year. Annualised, that translates into a trend rate of service compensation inflation of around 4.2 percent — clearly above the 2017-2019 average of 2.8 percent but moving in the right direction. A continuation of current trends could leave policymakers in a comfortable place relative to service wages in another quarter or two.

Of course, the bigger question is whether too much has been made of wages to start with. Monetary policy has long been guided by the Phillips Curve logic that bringing down inflation entails some trade-off in the form of higher unemployment and a generally weaker labor market. Phillips Curve adherents live in constant fear of a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, in which higher wages prompt companies to raise consumer prices to offset costs, which then forces workers to demand more money in a vicious cycle that can be hard to break.