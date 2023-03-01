 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed’s credibility can’t take a soft landing

Allison Schrager
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

If it doesn’t want to push the economy into recession, the central bank will probably have to abandon its 2 percent inflation target

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell. (Image source: Getty images)

Someone is in denial over inflation — either investors or Federal Reserve policymakers. But no matter how things play out, the disconnect suggests the Fed has lost its credibility. Or perhaps it never had it to begin with. And if that’s the case, soft landing or hard, one casualty of this economy could be the Fed’s inflation-targeting regime.

It’s not easy for me to say that. I was raised on inflation targeting. It was my monetary policy religion. Most economists of my vintage were dutifully taught that after generations of ineffective or damaging monetary policy tools, we had finally figured it out. Credible communication was among the Fed’s most powerful tools. And if the Fed committed to an inflation target, it would become self-fulfilling, as markets would price in the target and wage contracts would be set accordingly. And that would give policymakers discipline to keep inflation stable and predictable. After all those years of mistakes, we thought we’d cracked the code.

It sounded good in theory. But the inflation-targeting track record isn’t great. In 2012, the US adopted an inflation target of 2 percent. Shortly afterward inflation fell below that level and mostly stayed less than 2 percent until the pandemic. Neither Canada’s or the UK’s experience was much better. And now, despite the central bank’s best efforts, inflation doesn’t seem like it’s going back to 2 percent anytime soon, which could be the final death knell for the target’s reliability with markets.

True, monetary policy works on long lags, but the Fed has been serious about fighting inflation for more than a year and so far just keeps predicting it will fall much faster than it actually does. The Fed’s current forecast of 2.8 percent this year, 2.5 percent next year and 2 percent after that is looking extremely optimistic unless it plans several more big rate hikes — or there’s a recession, which seems inconsistent with its forecast that unemployment will peak at only 4.6 percent for the next two years and growth will stay positive.