US, EU pressure on Iran could backfire and help conservatives further consolidate power

KP Nayar
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

The record of the West in overtly and covertly fomenting unrest in Iran makes it a suspect instead of an ally for many Iranians who support the demands of today's protestors

Protesters make fire and block the street during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in downtown Tehran, on September 21. (AP Photo/File)

Iran’s Islamic regime is all set to overcome challenges to its survival, which began three months ago following the custodial death of a scantily veiled Kurdish woman. The regime is likely to be saved by the over-reaction of the United States of America and the European Union to the death of Mahsa Amini.

On December 14, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to remove Iran from the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women. The vote was the culmination of a US initiative. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, “is proud to have worked with ECOSOC partners to remove Iran from the Commission...whose values and mission, the regime makes a mockery of.”

On December 12, the EU imposed more sanctions on Iran for “the unacceptable repression of the ongoing protests and the worsening human rights situation” in the Islamic Republic. Iran is so heavily sanctioned that it is a wonder new sanctions were possible. But a meeting of ministers of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council found ways to pressure the regime further.

Iranian women are the ‘Heroes of 2022’ in Time magazine’s choice of ‘Person of the Year’, announced this month. They came next to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was picked for the top singular annual award.

For 43 years, the Islamic ruling establishment was united in dealing with any perceived threat to the system, which came into being following the return of Ayatollah Khomeini to Tehran on February 1, 1979, from exile in France. If there were any differences – as there have been on détente with the US or nuclear policy – these were resolved through consultations behind closed doors, except for Friday sermons in mosques which dwelt openly with such issues. However, as the 12-week-long protests glorifying Amini intensifies, there are signs of unprecedented confusion down the line among the ruling class.

Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri in a bid to defuse the protests before they develop into an existential crisis, announced that the morality police — at whose hands Amini died — will be pulled off the streets. Women demonstrators have pointed out that this has so far not happened. Iran’s former President Mohammad Khatami praised the theme slogan of the demonstrators — ‘Women, Life, Liberty’ — as “beautiful”. Alireza Beheshti is the son of one of the architects of the Khomeini revolution, the widely revered Mohammad Beheshti. Hossein Khomeini is the grandson of Ayatollah Khomeini. Ali Larijani is a long-time former Speaker of the Majlis (Parliament) and Javad Zarif, as Foreign Minister, successfully negotiated Iran’s nuclear deal with the big powers. They have all publicly advised the regime to pay heed to the demonstrators, and not to use violence against them.