US Elections | The United States is a divided country, and healing will take time

On November 7, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the White House. On November 9, they went to work on the biggest crisis to face the United States of America and the world since World War II: COVID-19. They named an all-star collection of doctors and physicians to a Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board (including three Indian-Americans: former US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; physician Dr. Atul Gawande; epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder).

The refreshing competence of the Biden-Harris team is already on display. As is the terrible way in which Donald Trump, enabled by so many senior Republicans, is handling his defeat. There is no evidence of fraud, no evidence of lost votes, and no malfeasance. We have to call what’s happening this week for what it is: an attempt to steal the election by the Republicans, and the media has to be careful not to give it continued legitimacy.

The coming weeks and months will see no shortage of often-competing commentary on why and how Biden and Harris managed to beat Trump, but the fact is that the election was, by all accounts, free, fair, and conducted effectively.

Spending more than an hour on conservative Facebook, or with Right-leaning media for that matter, may not give one the impression that all went smoothly, but it did. The politics at play here would be fascinating if the fate of the country didn’t hang in the balance. Individual states administer elections independent of the federal government — meaning governors and secretaries of state across the US are, every four years, thrust into the national spotlight.

The political reality is that being a high-ranking state official tends to be a good path to becoming a high-ranking federal official, including the presidency. As such, running a poorly-administered, fraud-laden election is not exactly good politics — and state-level officials have been pushing back very (very) hard against what have to date been bogus claims of fraud or other wrongdoing.

That said, the silence from sitting Republicans at the federal level is particularly alarming to me. Conservative social media has been a veritable cesspool of bogus fraud claims, and, as of this writing, only a handful of elected Republicans have publicly said that Biden won the election. Truly, Trump isn’t gone until he’s gone — and it seems like the same is true for his stranglehold over the GOP.

At first glance, it would appear that Republicans have a lot to like about how the election went for the party. They gained more seats than expected in the House, have a real shot at maintaining control of the Senate, and are now rid of all that is the Trump White House. That (potentially) gives Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a lot of influence over Biden’s legislative agenda, cabinet appointments, judicial appointments, and more. Of course no party wants to lose a presidential election, but surely mainstream Republicans are happy to see Trump to the door, right? Perhaps not.

While the Biden-Harris victory is a rather decisive one, Trump has received more than 71 million votes. That’s a huge slice of the country that thought Trump deserved another four years in office. This should be very alarming for Democrats.

If elections are a referendum on sitting presidents, almost half the country thought that he’s done a good enough job that we need four more years of the drama, lies, hate, misogyny and incompetence. That’s something I don’t think I will ever get over. The 2016 results can be explained as an aberration — millions of gullible voters projected lots of hope into a celebrity and crossed their fingers he’d do something good for the country. But four years later, no such excuses exist. We have the sheer scale of the worst presidency by the worst man to every hold the office. Yet, here we are.

In the musical ‘Hamilton’, George Washington’s character tells Alexander Hamilton, “Winning was easy, young man. Governing’s harder.” The Biden-Harris administration is going to find that winning wasn’t easy and neither is governing. Republican obstruction, hostile Right-wing media outlets and social media platforms infested with misinformation and disinformation are all going to get in the way of their agenda.

The Biden-Harris victory is a great thing for the US and the world, but this is a country divided and healing these divisions will take a generation or more.