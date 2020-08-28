US Elections | Rise of the Indian-American vote bank

Anirudh Bhattacharyya

In 1963, when Jawaharlal Nehru was still Prime Minister, a certain Dalip Singh Saund finished a six-year tenure in the United States House of Representatives as a Congressman from California. It took another 42 years before another politician of Indian origin was elected to the US Congress. That was Bobby Jindal, from Louisiana in 2005, before he left national politics in 2008 to become Governor of the state.

Just a decade earlier then, there was not a single Indian-American in Congress. Ten years later, there are four. Five, in fact, if you include Senator Kamala Harris who, as we all know given the reams devoted to her roots, is of half-Tamilian, half-Jamaican heritage. Harris may well become Vice-President in January, bringing an Indian element to the Naval Observatory in Washington DC, and to the American capital that is teeming with Indian-Americans at various levels of the Beltway’s political and official apparatus.

With less than one percent of the US population, Indian-Americans have started punching well above their weight. That heft comes from the realisation that just photo-ops and fund-raising for others was doing little to raise the community’s profile, along with the inflow of young Indian-Americans into campaigns of various national leaders, from George W Bush to his defeated opponent from 2004 John Kerry, from Barack Obama to John McCain (2008), and from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton (2012). This is another posse that is finding its feet and standing up to be counted in American politics.

Given how vocal they have turned, and how their participation has increased, it is understandable that the presidential candidates are out wooing the community like never before. That’s why Joe Biden wishes Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi, or Donald Trump stages a naturalisation ceremony during the Republican National Conference featuring a sari-clad software engineer new citizen. Why, each campaign is trying to dominate social media with videos targeting the community for votes.

There are about 1.8 million Indian-Americans eligible to vote this November. Not enough to matter, you would think. You’d be wrong, because of the swing state factor. A recent virtual campaign event called An Electorate Coming of Age: Indian Americans for Biden featured Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez. According to a PTI report, Perez pointed out that Trump bettered Clinton in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by margins far leaner than the Indian-American populations there. That could be just as valid for other battleground states such as Florida, Virginia, Arizona or North Carolina.

When Obama ran for President, in 2008 and 2012, he easily captured nearly 90 percent of the community’s vote. No surprise there. Politics these days is more global than local. Factors like bilateral ties with India matter, and Obama not only called Manmohan Singh his economics guru, he crafted just as chummy an equation with Narendra Modi. That he made history by announcing US support for India’s claim to a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council didn’t hurt. His 2012 Republican opponent Mitt Romney was absent in the race for the community’s votes.

Trump had other ideas. He held a standalone campaign event for Indian-Americans in 2016 and issued targeted commercials. There was an erosion of support for the Democrats, with Hillary Clinton tallying nearly 10 percent fewer votes from the community than Obama. Trump is doubling down on that strategy as he boasts of having “more Indians” than Biden.

Democrats themselves acknowledge that Biden is running marginally weaker with the community than even Clinton did. The Harris card, with her Indianness on display, could help him, but as with other Western English-speaking democracies such as the United Kingdom and Canada, a shift of Indian-Americans, particularly Hindus, towards conservatives, is marked.

The reason again is not local. Beyond the woke voices that dominate the conversation and create an impression of the community being solid Blue, there are tens of thousands who are sceptical of, if not positively outraged, at positions adopted by Democrats on emotive matters such as Kashmir or the Citizenship Amendment Act, and especially their attitude towards the Modi government. These are mainly Hindus who were once wary of Republicans’ loyalty to Evangelical fundamentalists. Trump’s loyalty is only to himself, however much he may pretend otherwise, and his fervent utterings to the contrary are discounted by these Indian-Americans.

The majority of Indian-Americans will still vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. However, the Democrats will face the challenge of addressing and arresting the drift away from the party of the once captive Indian-American vote bank.