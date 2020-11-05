US Elections | Making America relevant to the world

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential hopeful, holds a slight edge in the cliffhanger of a presidential race that could very well turn into a protracted legal battle to decide who would be the next resident of White House.

But, whoever breasts the tape, Biden or incumbent Donald Trump, his next four years in the saddle will test the influence of United States’ power in shaping the world that we live. It will be tested in an unprecedented manner, and one in which would have never been thought of had Trump not been President.

The US will have to fight hard to reclaim its position both as a nearly-undisputed leader of the unipolar world for three decades, and the pivot of the world economy since World War II.

The churning unleashed by the Trump presidency with its ‘America First’ policy and a slew of decisions that went against the grain of collective decision-making on global issues and trade partnerships is far-reaching. Under Trump, the US walked out of the two tortuously negotiated deals — the Paris climate accord, and the Iran nuclear pact — and, it wanted its allies to pay for the security alliance that had equally helped Washington to assert its global power status.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump walked an extra mile and negotiated with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In hindsight that proved no real deterrent for the reclusive regime to halt the development of its missile programme. Russia has increased its influence over Eastern Europe and won a war for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Some of Trump’s decisions have shocked US allies, friends and adversaries alike. But Trump could not have cared more. He ran a personalised presidency, fighting like a possessed loner, waging battles on Twitter, always believing in his version of truth and often unwilling to look beyond his limited vision for the world.

It did not matter much for him, because in 2016 he was an unlikely presidential candidate who could make use of the angst of the people who thought they were left out of the American story. The angst reflected genuine economic disparity, and Trump could inflate it with xenophobia.

His rhetoric sounded refreshingly different and it resonated with the voters. However, for most of his supporters, even if Trump could do no good to them, they found his capacity to harm their enemies worth their indulgence and their vote. Though this deeply polarised US society it worked to Trump’s advantage. Making foreign policy an extension of their domestic policy is the preferred strategy of populist politicians — Trump was no different.

However, most of his actions and inactions threatened to annul the status the US had enjoyed as a global policeman and custodian of its own sense of an acquired morality and leadership.

As COVID-19 raged across the US, Trump fought like an unwilling leader, going after the World Health Organization and China. While attacking China made immense political sense, withdrawing funds for a United Nations body was something unbecoming of a US President. Then, the global institutions sometimes have their own way to fight back. Germany and the United Kingdom came forward to help the WHO financially. The lesson the US partners learned was simple — the US can be a reluctant leader, who no longer believes in leading by example, let alone make the first move.

This is not to say that the US is inconsequential. It still is the most powerful country in the world on account of its military might, weight of its currency and its soft power prowess — and despite Trump's reservations, the US remains the biggest foreign aid donor globally and the greatest single contributor to the World Food Programme.

What Trump’s presidency has done is that it has prepared the world to live with a reluctant United States, a world in which the US is not the leader — and the world has not fared badly. The unipolar status the US enjoyed has given way to many smaller power constellations. There is a politically stronger Europe, economically stronger but militarily aggressive China, a Russia which is expanding its sphere of influence, an India which can champion the cause of mini-laterals like no other, a UK which is no longer the unthinking loyalist of the US on the issues of war.

For Biden or Trump, whoever wins the race, making the US relevant for the world again will be as daunting a task as it can get. If Trump retains power, the world will have to wait for the further unravelling of American nonchalance in word affairs, and the degree of which will decide the relevance of the US to the friends and allies.

Either way, the crucial global challenge before the new US President will be about making the United States the most relevant power in the world.