US Elections | Is Teflon Trump virus-proof?

When the 45th President of the United States arrived in India for his maiden visit in late-February, the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to rock the world, and, in fact, was still commonly known as the ‘Wuhan Virus’. That city in China’s Hubei province had been under lockdown for a month at the time of Donald Trump’s departure from Washington. If he was overly concerned with the potential devastation the Coronavirus could cause in the months ahead, he showed no signs of it as his speech at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium during the Namaste Trump event had no reference to the disease.

Trump, though, was certainly aware by then of the possibility of a health calamity. According to excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward’s book Rage, Trump told him during the course of a telephone interview that this was “deadly stuff”.

As of the evening of September 15, the US has totalled 6.6 million cases and 195,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than a fifth of the global toll, easily making it the worst impacted country in the world.

Trump knew of the menace nearly a month before his visit to India, as his National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had briefed him about the emerging threat on January 28, but, as Woodward writes, Trump “wanted to always play it down”.

In a news conference at the White House, Trump tried to explain himself in his typical bombastic style: “I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We want to show strength.”

Of course, the trajectory of the pandemic was unpredictable and remains so since its onset, a problem compounded by China’s concealment of critical facts that if revealed in time, may have controlled its spread, and by the World Health Organization’s criminal misdirection amid ignoring warnings from Taiwan.

Those facts will be wielded by Trump in his defence as he faces an onslaught over his nonchalance in the face of an impending catastrophe. Not only were his actions wanting initially, so was his personal demeanour — refusing to set an example by wearing a mask, for instance. Such disregard to a first line of defence against the virus continues as he regularly castigates reporters at White House news conferences if they ask questions wearing such protection.

Less than two months before the US presidential elections, the massive body count in the US coupled with the information now being made public, would have ordinarily crippled a campaign.

The question, however, is whether his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, can take advantage of the opening. Trump has already pointed out that leading members of Biden’s party including Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Commons, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, played down the threat of the Coronavirus as well, and even opposed him when he shut down flights from China and parts of Europe.

There is also the real possibility that the Trump administration will place pressure on pharma companies to rush out a vaccine, possibly even just prior to the election on November 3. Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has already warned of the risks of such a move driven by political calculation rather than sound medical judgement. In return, she has been tarred an “anti-vaxxer” as Trump keeps tom-tomming Operation Warp Speed, the effort to counter the Coronavirus quickly, which has already seen nearly seven months of futility.

What Harris actually said was that she “would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about.” Trump, however, promptly called upon Biden and Harris to “immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now, talking about endangering lives.”

Attack has always been Trump’s favourite ploy when found floundering. That strategy has worked since 2015, when he first entered the Republican Party primaries, and he has indeed appeared immune to issues that would have sunk another politician. Hence the label Teflon Don.

However, the daily reminder of COVID-19’s impact will be a different kind of challenge. After all, this isn’t like any another controversy that fades in the wake of a worse one day later. Teflon may be non-stick and protect Trump from any mud-slinging, but there’s no evidence that it’s virus-proof.