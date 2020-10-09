US Elections | Harris-Pence debate exposes the unequal status of women in the US

The only vice presidential debate in the 2020 election season in the United States between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence exposed the soft underbelly of American society where women are still unequal to men, notwithstanding recent attempts to break many a glass ceiling.

As the Democratic nominee for Vice President, Harris debated incumbent Pence, a seasoned six-term Congressman and former Governor of Indiana. Harris was unrecognisably different from the junior Senator from California who has been in American consciousness since 2016, when she was elected to nationwide office for the first time.

When US President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 to be a Justice of the Supreme Court, Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the judge go pale on several occasions with her grilling in the committee.

Some of the contempt that Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, openly displays whenever he goes to Capitol Hill and inevitably faces Democratic Party legislators is attributed to the roasting Barr got in a committee last year from Harris on the findings of a report before the panel on Russian interference in the 2016 election of Trump to the White House.

When the President’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, picked Harris as his running mate, no one was surprised when Trump instantly described Harris as “extraordinarily nasty, horrible” and warned that he “won't forget that soon,” in a reference to those Senate hearings.

So when Harris was calm and controlled during the debate on October 7, so unlike appearances on her five Senate committees — Homeland Security, Governmental Affairs, Judiciary, Budget and the Select Committee on Intelligence — her performance left many watchers surprised. Yet, it was only to be expected for several reasons.

To carry a large chunk of centrist and Right-of-centre voters, who will cast their lot on November 3 with the Biden-Harris ticket because of Trump’s incompetence in dealing with the Coronavirus, Harris needed to be feminine at the debate. That is, unfortunately, what many voters in ‘real America’ who are neither liberals nor traditional Democrats expect of a woman — that too a woman of colour.

Many white voters would have likely turned away from the Biden-Harris ticket if they thought that Harris was ‘too aggressive for a woman’ or ‘uppity for a half Black, half South Asian American’. Worse, these voters would have gone back towards Trump as they voted four years ago. Instant polls soon after the Pence-Harris encounter showed that an overwhelming percentage of debate-watchers among women approved of the Senator’s performance.

Yet, even after her carefully choreographed, well-rehearsed lines, smiles, manners and demeanour, male voters were not overly swayed in favour of Harris. Democratic strategists factored in the risk of Harris being her natural self, acting like she usually does in the Senate.

Besides, the Biden-Harris ticket is experiencing double digit leads in some national polls. In solidly Republican states such as Arizona and Texas, Biden is ahead, although with leads which are still within the margin for error. Democratic strategists might have been particular that Harris does not do anything to upset the Democratic apple cart.

Harris could have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on October 7 night by being herself. However, it would appear that Harris agreed to play her part — that of what many American voters expect of her as a woman and as someone from an ethnic minority. In doing so, she has saved her candidacy and that of Biden until the next big event in the election cycle: the second debate between Trump and Biden on October 15, if it takes place.

In the 2008 presidential election, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who was the vice presidential running mate of Republican Senator John McCain, considerably damaged their joint ticket. She refused to obey instructions from experts who were at hand to coach her on her public persona and to prepare her for the debate. Of course, Palin, who could not answer basic general knowledge questions during that campaign is not a patch on Harris.

It is instructive that no woman has broken the glass ceiling to occupy the White House, not even Hillary Clinton who came so near to doing it and then lost steam. It is equally instructive that until 2007, no woman could break the glass ceiling to be Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi is still the only woman to have been Speaker.

If Democrats win the presidency on November 3, and Biden aged 77, Harris may yet break that glass ceiling, if fate so wills. At any rate Harris will be the frontrunner in her party for the top job in 2024 since Biden has said that he will serve only one term. So, the task for Harris during the debate night was to convince the American people that as a woman and a minority, she had it in her to potentially be the President and create history. Harris did just that in the vice presidential debate.

It’s an oddity that in the US, which prides itself in being the flag-bearer of equality and gender rights, a large section of the populace is not comfortable with a woman who speaks her mind.