US Elections | Donald’s trump card failed and it’s tough times ahead for Joe Biden

As the dust settles on the spectacle that the United States presidential elections have turned into, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is on his way to the White House.

These elections will be remembered as the most acrimonious, one of the most closely fought, and also the election with the highest turnout in 120 years. For the first time, the US will have a female Vice President, a Black woman with Indian roots, Kamala Harris. Biden has crossed the 270 mark and has also become the President with the highest number of votes by any presidential candidate in American history.

Yet it is not over; incumbent President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump claimed victory on election night, and his campaign has launched lawsuits in swing states where he has lost or is trailing. The basis of these lawsuits are the unprecedented numbers of postal ballots (Democrats voted disproportionately through postal ballots because of the pandemic) which Trump, even before the elections, had described as “fraudulent” and “illegal votes”.

Trump’s angst stems from the fact that he had been leading initially in these states as postal ballots are usually counted after votes polled on election day are counted, and it also takes time as information on postal ballots have to be verified. Allegations his campaign has levelled include that people had voted after polling closed, the ballots are unverified, pollsters got polls intentionally wrong to create voter suppression, and observers were not allowed to watch the counting. All of this is without any iota of evidence. While most of these allegations will likely be dismissed, it would be interesting to see whether the Trump campaign drags on with lawsuits, or if Trump will formally concede.

Despite Trump’s unpopularity in much of the world, Biden faced an uphill task in defeating Trump. For one, Trump had the advantage of being the incumbent President; only five incumbent US Presidents have lost their bids for re-election, the last being George HW Bush in 1992. Second, Trump had done a relatively good job of managing the economy and his job approval had remained consistent up until COVID-19. Whenever the economy has done well, incumbent US Presidents have won. Finally, Biden himself is not a hugely charismatic leader, a la Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or John F Kennedy.

Biden won the election by mobilising the Democrats’ core demographics of college educated people, minorities, women and interestingly, traditionally conservative elderly Whites who are looking for stability after four years of Trump, and who are now more anxious about their healthcare due to the pandemic. He held on to all the Blue states and recaptured the battleground states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from the Republicans. The only surprises have been Arizona and Georgia, where the results are yet to be formally announced. If Biden wins these states it is significant, because the last time a Democrat won Arizona and Georgia was in 1996 and 1992 respectively, and suggests that the Democrats are beginning to make inroads into traditionally Republican areas because the population is becoming more diverse.

With projections showing that Whites will no longer be the majority group in the US by 2045, the Democrats have some reason to cheer. However, what should worry the Democrats is that the Republicans seem to have made inroads into their traditional base of Hispanics, Blacks, and even Muslims.

Biden’s term in the White House will not be easy, primarily because of the deep polarisation in the US. Surprisingly, despite his mishandling of the pandemic, Trump won millions more votes than in 2016, showing that his brand of populist politics has lots of takers.

Second, it seems likely that the Senate will remain Republican, and with the Supreme Court of the US now conservative by a 6-3 margin, it would be difficult for Biden to push through key legislation, such as modernising the Voters Right Act and healthcare reform.

Third, Biden will have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic which might infect more numbers as winter sets in. He also has to revive the pandemic-hit economy. So, domestic renewal will be Biden’s focus, through stimulus and massive spending on domestic infrastructure, education and science and technology.

On the foreign policy front, Biden’s priority will be to restore the US’ credibility, get the US back into multilateral bodies and agreements, and revive relations with allies. So, the next four years are going to be fraught with formidable challenges for Biden, and the Republican Party will do everything possible to make those challenges even more insurmountable.