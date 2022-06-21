Urban unemployment is lower than pre-COVID times, but there’s a catch

(Representational image)

Government data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) show that urban unemployment in the Jan-Mar 2022 quarter was lower than in the Jan-Mar 2019 quarter. The numbers show that urban unemployment during the Jan-Mar 2022 quarter was 7.8 percent for men and 10.1 percent for women, much better than the 8.7 percent for men and 11.6 percent for women in the Jan-Mar 2019 quarter. (image) What’s more, the lower unemployment rate has come about despite a higher labour force participation...